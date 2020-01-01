 Loading…

Indica

Garlic Cookies Hater Tears 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm Concentrates Solvent Garlic Cookies Hater Tears 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hater Tears represents the Farm’s pinnacle of extract purity, using a slow, ultra-clean single-solvent process.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Dirty Arm Farm Logo
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!