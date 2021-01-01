EFF GMO Jars
Grown by Adjacent Farms, these eighth ounce GMO Jars greet you with an aroma that is akin to walking into the kitchen of an Italian Grandma. The unique smell and taste is often described as a savory mix of garlic, mushrooms, and olives. It is strangely alluring and will keep you coming back for more. GMO, also known as GMO Cookies or Garlic Cookies, was crafted by crossing Chemdawg and GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). The plants produce elongated buds that are dense and absolutely covered with trichomes. GMO is a cannaseurs favorite due to its powerfully strong high that puts your head in an uplifted and happy fog while leaving your body in a chill state without stripping you of motivation. The Limonene, Caryopyllene, and Myrcene terpene profile creates the deliciously earthy garlic and coffee flavor with undertones of spice along side the earthy diesel and spicy sour aroma. While GMO will leave most users dreaming of a Roman holiday, medical users will enjoy the relief from symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety.
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
