Emerald Family Farms
EFF GMO Jars
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Grown by Adjacent Farms, these eighth ounce GMO Jars greet you with an aroma that is akin to walking into the kitchen of an Italian Grandma. The unique smell and taste is often described as a savory mix of garlic, mushrooms, and olives. It is strangely alluring and will keep you coming back for more.
GMO, also known as GMO Cookies or Garlic Cookies, was crafted by crossing Chemdawg and GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). The plants produce elongated buds that are dense and absolutely covered with trichomes.
GMO is a cannaseurs favorite due to its powerfully strong high that puts your head in an uplifted and happy fog while leaving your body in a chill state without stripping you of motivation.
The Limonene, Caryopyllene, and Myrcene terpene profile creates the deliciously earthy garlic and coffee flavor with undertones of spice along side the earthy diesel and spicy sour aroma.
While GMO will leave most users dreaming of a Roman holiday, medical users will enjoy the relief from symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety.
GMO, also known as GMO Cookies or Garlic Cookies, was crafted by crossing Chemdawg and GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). The plants produce elongated buds that are dense and absolutely covered with trichomes.
GMO is a cannaseurs favorite due to its powerfully strong high that puts your head in an uplifted and happy fog while leaving your body in a chill state without stripping you of motivation.
The Limonene, Caryopyllene, and Myrcene terpene profile creates the deliciously earthy garlic and coffee flavor with undertones of spice along side the earthy diesel and spicy sour aroma.
While GMO will leave most users dreaming of a Roman holiday, medical users will enjoy the relief from symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!