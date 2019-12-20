About this product

Grown by Adjacent Farms, these eighth ounce GMO Jars greet you with an aroma that is akin to walking into the kitchen of an Italian Grandma. The unique smell and taste is often described as a savory mix of garlic, mushrooms, and olives. It is strangely alluring and will keep you coming back for more.



GMO, also known as GMO Cookies or Garlic Cookies, was crafted by crossing Chemdawg and GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). The plants produce elongated buds that are dense and absolutely covered with trichomes.



GMO is a cannaseurs favorite due to its powerfully strong high that puts your head in an uplifted and happy fog while leaving your body in a chill state without stripping you of motivation.



The Limonene, Caryopyllene, and Myrcene terpene profile creates the deliciously earthy garlic and coffee flavor with undertones of spice along side the earthy diesel and spicy sour aroma.



While GMO will leave most users dreaming of a Roman holiday, medical users will enjoy the relief from symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety.