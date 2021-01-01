 Loading…

Indica

Passion Flower - 9lb Hammer Flower 3.5g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Cannabis Flower Passion Flower - 9lb Hammer Flower 3.5g

About this product

Tastes like pine, tea, and sage Feels sleepy, dreamy, and tranquil Top terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, p-Cymene Total terpenes: 1.3%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

