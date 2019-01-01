Skywalker Cartridge - Black Label
About this product
Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor, reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones. The Effects: This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
