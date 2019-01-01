 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato

Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato

by Gold Star Rosin

Write a review
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato
Gold Star Rosin Vaping Vape Pens Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Gelato

$40.00MSRP

About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Pink Kush Flowers, and it has a Gelato terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Gelato plant material. Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait. Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is another tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam Genetics, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, citrus and earthy EFFECT: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted and creative

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.