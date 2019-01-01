 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Pineapple Express

Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pink Pineapple Express

by Gold Star Rosin

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Pink Kush Flowers, and it has a Pineapple Express terpene profile. The terpenes were steam-extracted from the highest quality Pineapple Express plant material. Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait. Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, citrus and earthy EFFECT: Happy, uplifted, relaxed, euphoric and energetic

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.