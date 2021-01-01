 Loading…

Indica

9 LB Hammer

by Green Dragon Extracts

Available in multiple sizes. 1 Gram and 1/2 Gram Disposable.

Green Dragon Extracts

Harnessing the unique spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes of each strain from each harvest, Green Dragon Extracts crafts premium CO2 oils and distillates for those who want to experience the pure power of the plant. Green Dragon creates completely non-hydrocarbon, Full-Spectrum CO2 oil and CO2 extracted distillates. Using our proprietary, sub-critical extraction process, 100% Strain Specific, Real Cannabis Terpenes (RCT) are retained. Green Dragon cartridges are built with our exclusive, Clean, Glue-less Ceramic Technology. All glass with an adjustable airflow vent. Our products come in dabble syringe, 1/2 gram disposables, and 1 full gram cartridges. Our products are also offered as a C02 extract and also a distillate.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

