9 Pound Hammer Cake Icing

by GreenRush Cannabis

GreenRush Cannabis Concentrates Solvent 9 Pound Hammer Cake Icing

About this product

9 Pound Hammer Cake Icing by GreenRush Cannabis

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer

9 Pound Hammer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis Logo
GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.