Hybrid

Premium Mimosa Cartridge 1g

by Green Xtrax

Green Xtrax Concentrates Cartridges Premium Mimosa Cartridge 1g

About this product

1g Mimosa Vape Cartridge made with triple distilled cannabis oil and in-house distilled organic cannabis terpenes.

About this brand

About this strain

Mimosa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

