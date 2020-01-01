 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mimosa Cartridge 1g

Mimosa Cartridge 1g

by Heavy Hitters

Write a review
Heavy Hitters Concentrates Cartridges Mimosa Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A citrus explosion, Mimosa combines citrus, fresh orange and sweet tastes for a delicious, thirst-quenching experience. Feel happy, uplifted and focused with this perfect daytime high. Taste Profile: Citrus, Orange, Sweet

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Heavy Hitters Logo
Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.