Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Our full-spectrum, high terpene extract vaporizer cartridges are made from premium Humboldt-grown cannabis, flash-frozen during harvest to maintain the integrity of the cannabinoids and to preserve the flavorful terpene profiles for an unrivaled experience. No added distillate.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.