Mimosa Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Humboldt Farms

Humboldt Farms Concentrates Cartridges Mimosa Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Our full-spectrum, high terpene extract vaporizer cartridges are made from premium Humboldt-grown cannabis, flash-frozen during harvest to maintain the integrity of the cannabinoids and to preserve the flavorful terpene profiles for an unrivaled experience. No added distillate.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Humboldt Farms Logo
Humboldt Farms is California's leading and trusted source for quality cannabis. We are committed to nurturing the body and soul and inspiring the mind by providing the world's best sun- and greenhouse-grown flowers and highest quality Cannabis products from the wild and beautiful, Humboldt County, California. At Humboldt Farms, we believe in the principle of Choosing Kindly — for ourselves, our communities and our shared Earth. We aim to restore the health of the planet, to deepen the connection between us and the natural world, to cultivate meaningful relationships and to expand the human experience. humfarms.com LICENSE NO. C11-0000039-LIC