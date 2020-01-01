About this product

A Sativa dominant CBD strain made popular by Seth Rogen and James Franco’s famous 2008 stoner flick, Pineapple Express delivers an uplifting high that will have you chilling and coasting on cloud nine. The child of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, this potent strain combines the earthy flavors of pine and cedar with the succulence of fresh pineapple to provide a smoking experience inspired by the tropical islands of Hawaii. Sit back, relax and let your senses get carried away to the tropics. You will need a 5-10 thread battery that does 450mah and above to use this cartridge.