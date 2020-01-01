 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

A Sativa dominant CBD strain made popular by Seth Rogen and James Franco’s famous 2008 stoner flick, Pineapple Express delivers an uplifting high that will have you chilling and coasting on cloud nine. The child of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, this potent strain combines the earthy flavors of pine and cedar with the succulence of fresh pineapple to provide a smoking experience inspired by the tropical islands of Hawaii. Sit back, relax and let your senses get carried away to the tropics. You will need a 5-10 thread battery that does 450mah and above to use this cartridge.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyles of today's consumer. With love and care, we develop our elixirs, concentrates and oils according to strict industry standards. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils and CBD products.