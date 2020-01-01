 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
GMO Cookies .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

by Littles

Littles Cannabis Pre-rolls GMO Cookies .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.