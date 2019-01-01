 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Northern Emeralds

About this product

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.