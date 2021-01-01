 Loading…

Indica

Critical Sensi Star

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Critical Sensi Star

Critical Sensi Star

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.

