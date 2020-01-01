 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mimosa

by Phantom Farms

Mimosa

A rising star, Mimosa is a cross of Clementine x Purple Punch that bubbles with notes of fruit punch and citrus rind.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.