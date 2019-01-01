About this product
Strain: Aurora Indica - hybrid Indica strain Ratio THC/CBD 73:1, 1 oz bottle lasts for 1.5-2 months on average. Total THC per 1 oz bottle 750 mg! Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Aurora Indica is a Indica strain useful for stress, pain, sleep, nausea and depression. THC: 25 mg/mL THCa 1.59 mg/mL CBD 0.34 mg/mL CBG 1.49 mg/mL CBN 0.123 mg/mL Lab Tested: Steep Hill Labs Warning: Can be psychoactive in large doses 1/2 fl.oz/ 15ml $49 1 fl.oz/ 30ml $99
About this strain
Aurora Indica
Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.