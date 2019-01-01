 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. High THC whole plant tincture- Aurora Indica

High THC whole plant tincture- Aurora Indica

by Pianta Tinta

Write a review
Pianta Tinta Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual High THC whole plant tincture- Aurora Indica

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Strain: Aurora Indica - hybrid Indica strain Ratio THC/CBD 73:1, 1 oz bottle lasts for 1.5-2 months on average. Total THC per 1 oz bottle 750 mg! Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Aurora Indica is a Indica strain useful for stress, pain, sleep, nausea and depression. THC: 25 mg/mL THCa 1.59 mg/mL CBD 0.34 mg/mL CBG 1.49 mg/mL CBN 0.123 mg/mL Lab Tested: Steep Hill Labs Warning: Can be psychoactive in large doses 1/2 fl.oz/ 15ml $49 1 fl.oz/ 30ml $99

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica

Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.

About this brand

Pianta Tinta Logo
We produce whole plant cannabis tinctures. Our tinctures are therapeutic strength and are third party lab tested. We are in Vallejo, CA. We produce High CBD, High THC tinctures, RSO oil and a topical.