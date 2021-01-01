 Loading…

Hybrid

Supa Lemon OG

by Pollen Nation Cultivation

Pollen Nation Cultivation Cannabis Flower Supa Lemon OG

About this product

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain in the haze family of strains. It was originally bred by Franco Loja from the Netherlands-based Green House Seed Co. as a cross between two other strains: Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze.

About this brand

Pollen Nation Cultivation Logo

About this strain

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

