  RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Gelato 500mg
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Gelato 500mg

by rythm

RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Gelato 500mg

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: Gelato [orig: Thin Mint GSC x Sunset Sherbert] is a relaxing hybrid, with one-of-a-kind sweet and earthy flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.

