  5. RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Layer Cake 1g
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Layer Cake 1g

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Layer Cake 1g

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Layer Cake [orig: Wedding Cake x GMO/TK] is a balanced hybrid with sweet cake-like flavors complemented with layers of diesel and earth.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Layer Cake

Layer Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.

