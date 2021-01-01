Blueberry Kush Disposable Vape 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.