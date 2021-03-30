 Loading…

  5. Blue Zkittlez Live Sugar 0.5g
Indica

Blue Zkittlez Live Sugar 0.5g

by strane

Blue Zkittlez Live Sugar 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
84.75%
CBD
--
$45.00

About this product

Blue Zkittlez Live Sugar 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

