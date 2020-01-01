 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Express Sunday Goods PAX Pod

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Express Sunday Goods PAX Pod

About this product

Flowered by Sunday Goods. Powered by PAX. Our Premium Cannabis Oil is powered by the sun, infused with natural terpenes and twice distilled to produce a strong and diverse cannabinoid profile to elevate your Feel Good experience.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

