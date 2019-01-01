About this product
Major Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene Effects: Uplifting, Creative and Relaxation Aromas: Pineapple, Citrus and Spicy
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.