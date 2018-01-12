 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. DISPOSABLE PENS - SKYWALKER OG

DISPOSABLE PENS - SKYWALKER OG

by VVS Pens

Skip to Reviews
4.01
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - SKYWALKER OG
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - SKYWALKER OG
VVS Pens Vaping Vape Pens DISPOSABLE PENS - SKYWALKER OG

About this product

VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Goldlozsew

VERY slick disposable pen. If you want that flashy pen that makes it look x10 more valuable, then this is for you. Skywalker OG is def my top 5 strain and they nalled it! Packaging could be better, looks great but its flimsy plastic and hollow :/ Also, definitely on the indica dominant side. This is for all disposable pens but I wish they could adjust the temp so I can experiment with the flavors but oh well. Only reason why I gave it a 4/5 is because of the packaging, EVEN THOUGH its package has a nice design, its plastic is very meh and overall hollow, cheap packaging but high quality pen!

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

VVS Pens Logo
Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.