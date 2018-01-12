Goldlozsew
VERY slick disposable pen. If you want that flashy pen that makes it look x10 more valuable, then this is for you. Skywalker OG is def my top 5 strain and they nalled it! Packaging could be better, looks great but its flimsy plastic and hollow :/ Also, definitely on the indica dominant side. This is for all disposable pens but I wish they could adjust the temp so I can experiment with the flavors but oh well. Only reason why I gave it a 4/5 is because of the packaging, EVEN THOUGH its package has a nice design, its plastic is very meh and overall hollow, cheap packaging but high quality pen!