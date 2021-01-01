Gelato autoflowering seeds
Gelato autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Gelato has been derived from: Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies x Rudelaris. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Gelato autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, Kush, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird," and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
