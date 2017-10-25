fpmck
on October 25th, 2017
I tried Blueberrry Kush hoping to relax after a long day. I was hoping for a favorable experience with this Indica strain too, and it delivered. It was smooth tasting, and it was amazing how easy the Wholest battery worked. I kept it on the lowest setting, and i could taste the blueberry flavor. I am amazed how long this 500mg cartridge lasts, I am definitely sold on the flavor, and the battery case is pretty cool looking. I will be trying more strains from Wholest as soon as i finish this one. I highly recommend this indica for its amazing flavor, and its beneficial effects.