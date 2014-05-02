ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 187 reviews

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White. When grown indoors, Lucky Charms flowers after 9 weeks.

136 people reported 1076 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 58%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 30%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%

Avatar for Tanuki
Member since 2014
Huge, fluffy flowers. White and fuzzy--almost like sage in color and texture. Pleasant fruity flavor with a quick finish. The quality of the high is just what I'm looking for to de-stress from work to turn around and ACTIVELY parent 2 kids for another 5 hours before I can sit down and relax. Calm, c...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ezalb123
Member since 2015
Amazing strain. Tastes like breakfast cereal and looks like someone covered the buds with keif.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
This weed has a very fruity scent similar to fruity pebbles but more citrusy. The high is an amazing indica high that is just super nice.. very very powdery fluffy lighty dry weed, so because of its lack of density im giving it a 4/5 this weed creates the most munchy feeling of any weed I swear I at...
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MrBigIsBudGood
Member since 2016
when ever i fell nausea and cant eat i smoke some of this then im hungry shortly after. dont really help with my joint pain , but its better then having to take pain pills. pretty dense and burns farelly long if not broke up ro much. makes me more creative instead of falling asleep. a bong with ic...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nbarefoot
Member since 2014
This strain is extremely beneficial for depression and anxiety. It provides a blanket of euphoria and is impressively potent without the anxiety of Girl Scouts, Sour Diesel, or The White. A very controlled feeling. Energetic and focused, though upon writing this review I can only say this applies to...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
