Apple Kush is the indica-dominant hybrid cross of Sour Diesel and Pure Kush. This strain leads with powerful cerebral effects that align well with people suffering from depression or anxiety, and follows with body effects that are ideal for curbing inflammation. Indulge in this Oregonian favorite later in the day, as the strain’s creeping sedative effects can be rather weighty.
