  Apple Kush
Hybrid

4.5 46 reviews

Apple Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 46 reviews

Apple Kush

Apple Kush is the indica-dominant hybrid cross of Sour Diesel and Pure Kush. This strain leads with powerful cerebral effects that align well with people suffering from depression or anxiety, and follows with body effects that are ideal for curbing inflammation. Indulge in this Oregonian favorite later in the day, as the strain’s creeping sedative effects can be rather weighty.   

Effects

24 people reported 238 effects
Relaxed 95%
Euphoric 79%
Happy 66%
Creative 41%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 45%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 29%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Dry eyes 50%
Dry mouth 41%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Pure Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Apple Kush

