Athabasca is a variety of the strain Pennywise grown by Canadian LP Aphria. Genetics from Harlequin and Jack the Ripper come together to create a sweet woody aroma that is highlighted by sharp peppery undertones. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC the psychoactive effects are mild yet relaxing, making Athabasca an effective treatment for arthritis, PTSD, and epilepsy.
