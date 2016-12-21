ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 5 reviews

aka Pennywise

Athabasca is a variety of the strain Pennywise grown by Canadian LP Aphria. Genetics from Harlequin and Jack the Ripper come together to create a sweet woody aroma that is highlighted by sharp peppery undertones. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC the psychoactive effects are mild yet relaxing, making Athabasca an effective treatment for arthritis, PTSD, and epilepsy.

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
