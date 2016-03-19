ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Azure Haze

Azure Haze

Legendary breeder DJ Short is at it again, this time adding his famous Blueberry genetics to the multiple award-winning Bay Area clone Super Silver Haze to create an easy-to-grow hybrid that produces massive yields of elongated, spear-shaped flowers. Those who pay attention to lineage may say, “Wait, isn’t this just Blue Dream?”, but the Azure Haze is fathered by a male that is one step closer to the parental genetics (in this case, an f4 Blueberry) than the Blue Dream father (an f5), thus making it a distinct hybrid.  Azure Haze presents a fruity palette of terpenes and an upbeat, long-lasting high that slowly gives way to deep, dreamy relaxation. Its THC content can generally be measured between 18-24%.

