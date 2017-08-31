ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Bad Azz Kush
Bad Azz Kush

Bad Azz Kush

Bad Azz Kush by Barney’s Farm was created with the help of rapper Bad Azz of Dogg Pound Gangsta Crips. While the full story remains untold, Bad Azz contributed to this new Kush cut that brings traditional OG elements to the table while elevating yield and flavor. Bad Azz Kush is known to express hash and berry aromas with an earthy, spicy flavor on the palate. It is a cross of OG Kush, Purple Urkle, and Afghan Kush. This strain’s weighted physical effects and carefree euphoria make it a perfect end of the day smoke. 

Purple Urkle
Afghan Kush
Bad Azz Kush

