Bakerstreet is a variety of Hindu Kush grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a pure indica with origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma of Bakerstreet induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders. Its heavy body effects make it a top strain to help you relax and unwind at the end of a long day.