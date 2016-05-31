ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bakerstreet
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bakerstreet

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4 32 reviews

Bakerstreet

aka Hindu Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 32 reviews

Bakerstreet

Bakerstreet is a variety of Hindu Kush grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a pure indica with origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma of Bakerstreet induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders. Its heavy body effects make it a top strain to help you relax and unwind at the end of a long day. 

Effects

Show all

22 people reported 164 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 45%
Focused 22%
Hungry 22%
Pain 54%
Stress 40%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Insomnia 27%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

32

write a review

Find Bakerstreet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bakerstreet nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Bakerstreet
User uploaded image of Bakerstreet
User uploaded image of Bakerstreet

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Bakerstreet

Products with Bakerstreet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bakerstreet nearby.

Most popular in