Berry Bliss
Berry Bliss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO (Garlic Cookies) and Grape Pie. This strain is 80% indica and 20% sativa. Berry Bliss is a fruity strain with heavy diesel undertones that will make you feel delightfully calm and relaxed. This strain is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Berry Bliss effects include feeling happy, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Berry Bliss when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Sundial Cannabis, a Canadian company that believes in health, happiness and personal well-being, Berry Bliss features flavors like berry, skunky, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Berry Bliss typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. Berry Bliss is a soothing strain that will make you feel like you are in a tropical paradise. One hit and you are in bliss! If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Bliss, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Berry BlissOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Berry Bliss products near you
Similar to Berry Bliss near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—