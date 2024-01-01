stock photo similar to Big Drip
Hybrid

Big Drip

Big Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Big Drip is a rare and potent strain that offers a balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. Big Drip is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Big Drip effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Drip when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by In-House Genetics, Big Drip features flavors like pepper, woody, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Big Drip typically ranges from $40-$50 per 3.5g bag. Big Drip is grown indoors using natural and organic plant foods, ensuring the highest quality buds possible. The buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes, giving the strain its name. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Drip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Big Drip strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Tingly

Relaxed

Big Drip strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

