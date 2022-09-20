Big Foot Glue
Big Foot Glue effects are mostly calming.
Big Foot Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Humboldt Headband with GG4. This strain is uplifting and is a high that all smokers can enjoy – from novice to expert. Big Foot Glue has big, fluffy nuggets that are light green and purple. The aroma on this strain is pungent and piney.
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
