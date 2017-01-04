ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Birds Eye
Sativa

Birds Eye

aka Jack Herer

Birds Eye

Birds Eye is a variety of Jack Herer grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. Its flavors mirror the invigorating mix of sweet citrus and spicy pine that many associate with Jack Herer. Birds Eye produces potent yet balanced effects that ease stress and body pains while allowing consumers to maintain focus and activity. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Strain
Birds Eye

