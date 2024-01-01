Birthday Legend
Birthday Legend is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Birthday Legend is a very exclusive genetic that was phenohunted by Verano’s Cultivation team. It has notes of pungent earth and sweet dough. It is best described as an indica-leaning hybrid with relaxing effects. Birthday Legend is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Birthday Legend effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Birthday Legend when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by In-House Genetics, Birthday Legend features flavors like vanilla, butter, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Birthday Legend typically ranges from $40-$50 per 3.5g bag. Birthday Legend is grown indoors using natural and organic plant foods, ensuring the highest quality buds possible. The buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes, giving the strain its name. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Birthday Legend, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Birthday LegendOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Birthday Legend products near you
Similar to Birthday Legend near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—