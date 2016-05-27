ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 31 reviews

Black Label Kush

Black Label Kush

This lesser-known strain is a classic indica that provides patients with reliable and lengthy pain and stress relief. The effects transition from light and floaty to the heavy sedation typical of indica plants. Black Label Kush has a strong pungence bordering on the harsh side, but provides a rich medicating experience.

Happy 72%
Euphoric 61%
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 55%
Hungry 33%
Stress 83%
Insomnia 66%
Anxiety 66%
Pain 44%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 55%
Dry eyes 44%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 5%

Member since 2012
Great strain if you have paranoid schizophrenia. I'm always stressed out and worked up over small things, but when I took a few hits of this, I instantly felt relieved and relaxed.
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Member since 2013
Had this today, you start off feeling high as a kite. Then suddenly feeling some great body high. Me and my friend was FaceTiming each other whilst smoking the same bud, we both were in stictches couldn't stop laughing.
HappyUplifted
Member since 2012
am, Haaa-ppehhh mmmye
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Member since 2011
Black Label Kush was definently a happy buy for me. It made me really tired but I felt happy and just enjoyed sitting at home relaxing watching movies and stuff. It lasted a pretty good length too which made me happy.
HappySleepyUplifted
Member since 2017
Excellent relaxation and focus. Instant stress relief.
FocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Strain
Black Label Kush
Strain child
Kush Ben Yamini
child

