This dense crystal-covered indica strain by LivWell is a mix of Blackberry and DJ Short’s Blueberry. Blackberry x Blueberry tends to have a hashy Afghani aroma and flavor balanced by sweet berries and skunk. Thanks to its strong indica body effects, this strain is often recommended for treatment of pain.
