  3. Blackberry x Blueberry
Indica

4.2 35 reviews

Blackberry x Blueberry

Calculated from 35 reviews

Blackberry x Blueberry

This dense crystal-covered indica strain by LivWell is a mix of Blackberry and DJ Short’s Blueberry. Blackberry x Blueberry tends to have a hashy Afghani aroma and flavor balanced by sweet berries and skunk. Thanks to its strong indica body effects, this strain is often recommended for treatment of pain.

Effects

21 people reported 173 effects
Relaxed 95%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 52%
Sleepy 52%
Hungry 33%
Stress 47%
Depression 33%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 19%
Headache 14%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Avatar for dankguy
Member since 2015
While maybe not a 5 star it is a very nice strain... One of those u don't wanna stop smelling after grinding... Definitely an indica but not "couch- locky" ... Very nice strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for chronicpaingame
Member since 2017
Wonderful for a movie night with friends. Keeps me mellowed out while still able to enjoy whatever I'm watching.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bcloud420
Member since 2016
Alright boys and girls strap in for the best god damn american filled, stoner infused , punkadelic review you've heard. First note here this strain is HEAVY INDICA and it don't play around. I burnt not 1 but 2 different sheets of 20 something pizza rolls while zombified on this late night. I do not ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for imxaxdreamer101
Member since 2017
Im usaully more of a satvia kinda a girl, BUT OMG NEW FAVORITE STRAIN, this is one of the best highs i have ever had, i am happy, and my body feels great, and im having a great time!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CherryGoRound
Member since 2016
very very good taste , I was convinced blue dream was the best but I don't know... this is pretty good
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricSleepyTingly
Find Blackberry x Blueberry nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Strain
Blackberry x Blueberry

Products with Blackberry x Blueberry

