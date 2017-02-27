ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 88 reviews

Purple Crack

aka Purple Green Crack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 88 reviews

Purple Crack

There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.

Effects

62 people reported 441 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 61%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 46%
Focused 38%
Stress 30%
Depression 20%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 14%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

88

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackwater
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Purple Crack

