Blue Chocolate
Blue Chocolate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Chocolate Kush. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Blue Chocolate typically contains around 18% to 22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Blue Chocolate include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Blue Chocolate to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors like sweet blueberries, earthy undertones, and hints of chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blue Chocolate typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its delightful flavor profile and balanced effects make it a popular choice among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Blue Chocolate, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue ChocolateOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Chocolate products near you
Similar to Blue Chocolate near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—