Blue Glue
Blue Glue effects are mostly calming.
Blue Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Gorilla Glue. Bred by Equilibrium Genetics, Blue Glue is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Glue effects make them feel euphoric, focused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blue Glue features an aroma and flavor profile of plum, menthol, and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Glue sensations
Blue Glue helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
