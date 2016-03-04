ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

Effects

Show all

65 people reported 430 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 38%
Euphoric 35%
Happy 30%
Uplifted 23%
Anxiety 33%
Stress 32%
Depression 30%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Heron
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Salmon River OG

Most popular in