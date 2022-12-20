Blueberry Afgoo
Blueberry Afgoo effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Afgoo potency is lower THC than average.
Blueberry Afgoo is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Afgoo. Bred by Fitchburg, Blueberry Afgoo is 12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Afgoo effects make them feel tingly, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Afgoo when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, inflammation, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blueberry Afgoo features a berry aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, and chemicals. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Afgoo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Afgoo sensations
Blueberry Afgoo helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 30% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
