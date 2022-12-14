Blueberry Gelato
Blueberry Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Blueberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. Blueberry Gelato is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gelato effects make them feel relaxed, creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blueberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, blueberry, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blueberry Gelato sensations
Blueberry Gelato helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 9% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
