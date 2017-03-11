Blueberry Silvertip first took root in Big Sky Country when a Montana Silvertip plant was crossed with the famous indica Blueberry. The result is a smooth, flavorful hybrid that is sweet, fruity and works well for managing pain, anxiety, and migraines.
Lineage
