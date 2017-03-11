ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 61 reviews

Blueberry Silvertip

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 61 reviews

Blueberry Silvertip

Blueberry Silvertip first took root in Big Sky Country when a Montana Silvertip plant was crossed with the famous indica Blueberry. The result is a smooth, flavorful hybrid that is sweet, fruity and works well for managing pain, anxiety, and migraines.

Effects

44 people reported 357 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 25%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Pain 34%
PTSD 20%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

61

Lineage

First strain parent
Montana Silvertip
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Silvertip

