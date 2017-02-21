Brainwreck is the 50/50 hybrid cross of parent strains Trainwreck, Brain Child, and Brain. Trainwreck and Brain Child (Willy’s Wonder x Jack Herer) give this strain rich, lung-expanding notes of pine that blend well with the sweet, earthy aromas of its indica parentage. Brainwreck is exhilarating and cerebral from the onset, making it a worthwhile strain for consumers seeking to overcome fatigue. Its effects will remain mentally elevated even while the physical effects mellow and level out.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
16
Find Brainwreck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Brainwreck nearby.
Lineage
Products with Brainwreck
Hang tight. We're looking for Brainwreck nearby.