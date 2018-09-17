ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 307 reviews

Bubba OG

aka Bubba OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 307 reviews

Bubba OG

Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia. 

Effects

204 people reported 1449 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 50%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 30%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 1%

Reviews

307

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Strain
Bubba OG

